Rosángela Espinoza He achieved national fame after being part of the competition program ‘This is war‘. However, for years now, the model and influencer has shown that she also seeks to stand out in the professional world. Thus, last year, in June, she completed her Marketing degree at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (CPU).

Recently, he has shown that, despite continuing on television, he does not leave aside his profession, since he has given a conference at a renowned institute. In that context, we will provide you with more details about the content creator.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8VR7jVgVsSU

YOU CAN SEE: Rosángela gives unusual tips at a digital marketing conference, what did the ‘Selfie Girl’ say?

How tall is Rosángela Espinoza?

One of the data that causes the most intrigue among the influencer’s followers is her height. As is known, Rosangela He is also dedicated to broadcasting on Twitch, a platform on which he usually shares the screen with the gamer Zein.

During one of their conversations, both of them were wondering who is taller between the two. It was so Rosangela revealed his height. “I’ll pass you with tacos. I measure 1.65“he indicated.

What was the conference that Rosángela gave on marketing like?

Through his Instagram, Rosangela He showed photos and videos of what was his conference at the Chamber of Commerce. In that place she provided advice and motivated young people to continue pursuing a career in Marketing.

“Motivating and inspiring is one of my important purposes that I have in this beautiful life and it was always within my objectives to fulfill it in this way, without a doubt I am achieving it little by little,” is part of the legend that accompanies the snapshots.

#Rosángela #Espinoza #tall #reality #girl #marketing #conferences