Rosángela Espinoza She had a special participation along with other members of ‘Esto es guerra’ in the successful series ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’, which filled her with joy. In this regard, the well-known ‘Selfie Girl’ expressed to the cameras of ‘More Shows’ her interest in having a role in the series. She claims to have fulfilled one of her dreams; Furthermore, she does not rule out studying acting and surprising her followers.

What did Rosángela Espinoza say after debuting in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’?

Rosángela Espinoza He made it clear that having acted in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ means a great step in his artistic career. The Peruvian model made it clear that acting is one of her dreams and she will do everything to achieve her goal. “Please, here I am! I can play an extra, I’m advancing, climbing, let’s see what happens, what character they can give me (…) let’s see what character, I don’t know, I can do everything,” said Rosángela Espinoza.

“I said it’s my first time in ‘At the bottom there is room’! And I always wanted to go out, even if I was an extra there, I really did, before I got on television and all that I said: ‘I want to one day appear in ‘At the bottom there is room’ in an extra’, There was even a casting and I never went and said, wow, my chance will come. Well, now that I’m in ‘This is war’ I came out,” she added excitedly.

What did Rosángela Espinoza study?

Rosángela Espinoza, a famous model and reality TV participant, obtained her Marketing degree from the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences. Thanks to her academic training, she has been able to develop her professional career through her social networks. In them, she shares with her followers tips and recommendations to become successful content creators.



