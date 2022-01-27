The former reality boy Elijah Montalvo surprised to appear on the program Love and fire this Wednesday, January 26. As he passed, the young tiktoker spoke of Rosangela Espinoza and said that they distanced themselves, because she took personally the vote that was made in which her permanence in This is war was decided. After her time on the Willax TV set, the popular ‘Selfie Girl’ wrote to her to resolve her differences.

Through stories on Instagram, Elijah Montalvo He showed the recent conversation he had with Rosángela Espinoza, where the model asked him to leave things behind. Likewise, she shared an image where the influencer mentions that they will make videos on TikTok.

What was the conversation between Rosángela Espinoza and Elías Montalvo?

the influencer Rosangela Espinoza took the opportunity to claim Elijah Montalvo that he didn’t vote for her in the eliminations of This Is War. He replied that for that reason she resented it and put “the cross” on him.

“Hey, fringe! Let’s leave things there. Love and peace. you tell me”, It was the message that Rosángela left for Elías through Instagram. She proposed to make amends and forget the differences. Given this, Elijah answered: “You who resent me for nothing and drew your conclusions alone. Peace and love (peace and love).

After their estrangement, Rosángela Espinoza and Elías Montalvo become friends. Photo: Capture / Instagram

What did Elías Montalvo say in Love and Fire about Rósangela Espinoza?

On its way through love and fire, Elijah Montalvo He gave various details of his time in This is war. The young tiktoker spoke of various controversies, including his friendship with Peter Fajardo and his estrangement from Rosángela Espinoza.