Rosángela Espinoza came forward to make a public complaint. The participant of ‘This is war’ said on social networks that one of her former friends, Karen Ortiz He had betrayed her, using her name to request business exchanges and money from her dearest friends. What happened? Find out in this note.

What did Rosángela Espinoza say about her former friend?

Rosángela Espinoza She confessed that she trusted a woman who approached her and whom she met during a party. The influencer says that she quickly gained her trust, joining her group of friends and sharing a lot of time with the model.

“Do not let people you just know into your house. Get to know her well, take your time to get to know her, if possible so that you feel safe, ask for her information, because you don’t know with what intention she approaches you, I made the serious mistake of not asking about this person. “She gained my trust to enter my circle and thus ask my friends for money,” Rosángela said on her official TikTok account.

Espinoza says that his ex-friend asked him for money, but he never returned it. And although, at first, he did not want to confess the name of the woman involved in the complaint, he finally ended up doing so. It would be aboutKaren del Pilar Ortiz Puicana young woman who used to appear very frequently on Rosángela’s social networks.

“He asked me for money and never had the intention of paying me and my friend told me he did too. Be very careful with people who approach you out of nowhere, you don’t know what their intention is.“, said the ‘warrior’.

Finally, the model made another video in TikTokin which he told of Ortiz Puican’s alleged modus operandi to get other acquaintances of Rosángela to give him money.

“This is the girl you saw lately on my networks. “She gained my trust, she quickly entered my circle of friends to ask them for money and they lent them because they saw her with me and she said that we had been friends for a long time, when in reality I only met her a few months ago,” ccommented the ‘selfie girl’.

