After the controversy that broke out between Rosángela Espinoza and Rebecca Writes In the tiktokers challenge, the production of Esto es guerra indicated that the model preferred to face Luciana Fuster, because she tried to protect Facundo González in the contest.

The host of America shows, as a jury, released comments that bothered the young woman, who expressed her annoyance at that time.

After said incident, Rosángela Espinoza he spoke and apologized to the public for the exchange of words with Rebeca Escribns.

“I think they are diverting the issue, I was very clear, because it made me uncomfortable. I did not take it as a joke, you prepare and rehearse, you ask seriously. The jury must be objective, in evaluating and qualifying the participant. My position is the same, but I apologize to the public as I said. I think I lacked breathing and controlling my emotions. I apologize for saying that María Pía will come as a jury, ”Rosángela said in a statement.

Rebeca writes to Rosángela Espinoza: “I apologize to you”

Before Rosángela Espinoza will pronounce, Rebecca Writes He took advantage of his space in America shows to address the model and apologize for the discussion in This is War.

“I know the infinite work they do (in This is War) to carry out a contest, they take care of every detail and are very selective when choosing the juries for these reality shows; however, Rosángela, I’m sorry I didn’t meet your expectations, I apologize because I was quite upset (…) I had the whole family in an uproar at my side. I apologize for the distraction that is a bit what characterizes me, ”he explained.

