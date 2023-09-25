Great talent! The popular figures of Peruvian television Rosángela Espinoza and Michelle Soifer were in the city of Juliacalocated in the region Fistand participated in the parade of the Virgin of Mercedes. The incident was recorded on video and published on TikTok.

In the audiovisual material shared on the Chinese social network, you can see the artists wearing divine typical costumes of this celebration while they walked through the streets of Juliaca with grace and elegance. Those attending the religious festival were delighted with his presence.

The followers of Rosángela Espinoza They did not hesitate to take the opportunity to greet her and offer her a gesture of warm affection. The television personality also approached one of her fans to thank him for his support.

The comments from netizens were immediate. “Yes, she is pretty”, “Beautiful dance”, “How beautiful, I loved them”, “Are they dancing or modeling?” were some messages from the users of TikTok.

