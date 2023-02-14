The model Rosangela Espinoza He arrived in Peru after his vacations in Dubai and declared for “Amor y Fuego”.

Rosangela Espinoza he was in the public eye for a long time due to his stay in Dubai, while rumors about his alleged closeness to a sheikh jumped; however, ‘Rous’ herself was in charge of denying the accusations. The last time she defended herself was through a link to “America Today”, where the “Selfie Girl” was obfuscated, especially with Brunella Horna, with whom she had controversial disputes. Recently, the ex-reality girl was approached by the “Amor y Fuego” cameras and she referred to her controversial “meeting” with Richard Acuña’s wife.

Rosángela Espinoza stressed at the beginning that she rules out maintaining a relationship with a millionaire businessman. “The family has been missed for more than a month. May they be happy, I already explained, I took the time. To continue with my things”, said the popular ‘Rous’.

Rosángela Espinoza explains the reason for her reaction with Brunella Horna

Then, the ex-warrior referred to the “fight” she had with Brunella Horna. Far from being remorseful, Rosángela Espinoza affirmed that she supports her position. “I had to make everything very clear there so that they are no longer talking about more and you are also ‘marginalitos’ all,” she remarked.

Later, Rosángela Espinoza commented if she would return to the Arab country. “Yes, it can be, for work yes. I am focused on my company, my career, on getting my degree, ”she said.

Rosángela Espinoza confesses that she was offered to practice her profession in Dubai

The former member of “This is war”, Rosángela Espinoza, answered the questions that her followers sent her through the Instagram platform. “I’m on vacation, but I got some jobs as an influencer. There is also the opportunity to work in the marketing area of ​​a company. The issue is that I need to return to my country as soon as possible,” she said.

Rosángela Espinoza reminds Brunella Horna that Renzo Costa paid for her trips

The model Rosangela Espinoza He linked up with “America Today” to defend himself against speculation regarding his stay in Dubai and he released everything against Brunella Horna, reminding her of details of her past.

“It’s just that, Brunella, you also play the saint now that you’re married. You know perfectly well that it doesn’t cost 150 soles (an ATV ride) in Dubai. It is that it did not cost you because you did not pay for it (Renzo Costa did it, at that time, his partner) “, said the influencer. Immediately, ‘Bubu’ clarified:” My partner paid for it and I have always said it ” he added.

Rosángela Espinoza: How much did the luxurious apartment you rented in Dubai cost?

Rosangela Espinoza It was a trend during his stay in Dubai after rumors spread that the popular ‘Rous’ was an Arab millionaire. Although she came out to deny the accusations, a few weeks ago, “Selfie Girl” herself revealed how much on average she cost a room in the expensive hotel where she stayed.

“I have rented it with an Ecuadorian woman. She is just about to leave (…). You can see the buildings. I am on the 12th floor.” Given the impressive sight, Ethel Pozo asked her about the cost of the apartment and she replied: “Approximately S/9,500 for a month. In addition, S/ 1,500 is paid for surveillance. In front is the Rush Kalifa, the tallest building in the world,” said the ex-warrior.