Rosangela Espinoza is found in Qatar to watch the matches of the best teams in the world. The reality girl has been to various stadiums in the small Arab country to support her favorite teams.

However, some of his followers gave him a hard time. The model witnessed live the incredible defeat of Brazil against Croatia, in the quarterfinals. This caused many Internet users to accuse Rosángela Espinoza of “mufa.”

The influencer did not remain silent and published stories on her Instagram to defend herself. “An enemy of a Peruvian is another Peruvian,” she said in one of her posts. “What fault I have that Brazil loses,” she wrote in another.