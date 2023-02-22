The model Rosángela Espinoza resumed her work in events after luxuries abroad. Here we tell you what are the requirements of ‘Rous’ to work.

Rosangela Espinoza She generated endless comments due to her long stay in Dubai, as many wondered if she had an Arab suitor who helped her pay for her expenses in that country. However, having vacationed like a queen, she now returned to her reality and resumed the animation of events. This time she was seen in a nightclub in Pucallpa, where she offered a show. For this reason, in “Love and Fire” a report was shown stating how much the model charges per event and what are the requirements that she demands to accept the contract.

According to the former reality girl’s manager, she charges $1,800 per event. However, among the model’s requirements are air tickets, a minimum 4-star hotel and that the place where she is going to perform has a space for snacks and drinks where she can wait for the popular ‘Rous’.

Rosángela Espinoza assures that she gives herself a life of luxury

“What do you want to talk about, what do you want to hear. I mean, why, so that they continue to attack me (…) I don’t need a stable partner to buy a ticket,” Rosángela Espinoza told a reporter from “Magaly TV, the firm.” “Just as I receive stuffed animals from my fans, what’s wrong with receiving a ticket,” said the ex-reality girl.

Rosángela Espinoza lived in Dubai for more than a month. Photo: Instagram

Rosángela Espinoza on her “expensive” stay in Dubai

After thousands of questions from her followers, Rosángela Espinoza spoke about the hotel where she had been staying since New Year’s in Dubai. “It’s not expensive, for me I can afford the issue of cost. I’m a person who loves comfort and I can’t drift like this to not have the comforts I want,” she said.