The model Rosángela Espinoza He appeared on television after several weeks to tell more details about his professional and personal life. It was Love and fire the program chosen by the ‘Selfie Girl’ to break her silence regarding her departure from This is War, despite being one of the best-known figures of the competitive reality show.

The now children’s entertainer assured on more than one occasion, in her conversation with Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter, that leaving EEG would not be something casual and that everything would have been planned by the high command of the show. She even flatly denied being the protégé, as was said among the followers of the contest.

“I felt like I was leaving, I think it’s time for them to know. I felt like I was leaving that day because a week before there was a meeting where they indicated that there would be no vote on the web. I was already sentenced and, then, my answer was that the elimination was about something personal, not one of competition. In the web voting I have always been saved ”, he indicated.

Rosángela Espinoza told what would be the reason for her EEG removal

However, as the conversation progressed, Rosángela Espinoza was sincere and could not help but be moved by confessing the true reason for his departure from This is war. According to the model, the production would have decided to kick her out of the contest program after visiting Elías Montalvo in the clinic after falling from the top when one of the games was held.

“When I was a block from the clinic, going to visit Elías, they called me for EEG so that I wouldn’t go. They told me that if I went to visit him, I would be out of the program. It was totally unfair, and I said, ‘So I’m off the show.’ Later I received a message saying that I went to put on my show and I don’t know what else ”, he specified.

Rosángela visited Elías Montalvo at the clinic

As it is recalled, after that fateful accident where Elías Montalvo fell from one of the This is War games, the participant was immediately transferred to a local clinic for attention. After a few hours, Rosángela Espinoza She was the only member of the reality show to visit him at the hospital where he was. The ‘selfie girl’ was next to the relatives of her partner and her departure was severely affected.