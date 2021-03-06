When she received an Accountant and Bachelor of Administration degree from the National University of Córdoba, Rosana Negrini decided to return to her native Monte Maíz to work at Agrometal SAI, where her father was president. In 1988 she was appointed director, in 1995 she became vice president and when the remembered Juan Carlos Negrini passed away, in 2000, Rosana assumed the presidency of the company, a position she holds to this day.

“I did not feel resistance because I and the company were prepared for it, nobody was surprised, it was a natural process. I had no special difficulties for being a woman. I had traveled the path in the company and in all the institutions (sector chambers, Mediterranean Foundation, UIC, etc.) where I had already participated for years. Of course, at that time there were very few women in those places and today there are more of us, but I never felt discriminated against “, says the businesswoman in dialogue with Rural Clarín.

Negrini describes his leadership as “participatory.” “I am about making teams and working together, I try to be efficient and organizeds. My current role is to lead the organization in this difficult time. We are busy with a lot of work but with the virus around … and beginning to teach my experience to young people, although I learn a lot from them because the changes are very dizzying and we must adapt, and they teach me, “he says.

In Monte Maíz, the town of 7,000 inhabitants where Agrometal was founded more than 70 years ago, 24 percent of the employees are from the metallurgical sector. In this sense, Rosana says that in her family, and in the company, the values ​​of community drive are always at stake. “When they wanted to buy the company from my father, he did not want to sell it, because he was worried about people’s continuity of work. That is why I was happy that recently, in a local survey, people chose us as a representative company, over others with higher economic levels. , because they estimated the trajectory of values, “he says.

Regarding the specific qualities that women bring to the organization, Negrini highlights the efficiency and the famous “multitasking” power of doing many things at the same time. “In the plant for a few months we have incorporated women (there are already 12) and the experience is fantastic, they work very well and quickly adapted to the rhythm of work in the plant “, he says, and remarks:” I believe that women are increasingly trained and willing to occupy all positions and I have no doubt that we are succeeding . Personally I do not believe in gender equality, I consider that we are different by nature, but we complement each other and we need to achieve successful teams, I do not consider that they should occupy positions because they are female or male, the positions are occupied by capacity ”.