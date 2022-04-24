Sinaloa.- Cheerful and intoned voices, the sound of a guitar or an accordion they were heard ringing through the streets from the Rosamorada communityMocorito back in 1958, were the beginnings of a group which is currently known nationally and internationally: The Northern Tigers. Three noble and charismatic young dreamers played at being singers, without imagining that they would become characters admired by a large number of people.

Humberto Inzunza, a resident of Rosamorada, witnessed the birth and growth of the Hernández brothers: Jorge, Hernán and Eduardo.

He says that from his childhood and youth they showed a great love for art that they continue to practice to this day, starting in the world of music at an early age, when the oldest of them was about 14 years old.

The four walls of the María del Refugio Velázquez school witnessed the kindness and talent of these important characters who are the pride of Rosamorada.

When everything seemed just a dream, lhe Hernández brothers worked in the fields with their fatherwhere all the people saw them work and they took advantage of the moment to sing.

And as an extra activity to school and farm work, music was taking over their free time, first a guitar accompanied the voice of the today recognized Tigres del Norte, and then an accordion. Thanks to this, and to the great effort put in, they began to give serenades and walk the streets of the little town where they were born, singing and playing, mainly romantic songs and one or another corrido.

After a few years of dedicating themselves to playing serenades, they left the community that loves them so much, to go to Mexicali, where they reached stardom.

As a thank you for so much support and for the great affection that Los Tigres del Norte have for their land, in 2008 they inaugurated the community square, a space surrounded by trees and with a colonial kiosk.