Rosalynn Carter, between 1977 and 1981 the first lady of the United States, died on Sunday at the age of 96. This was announced by The Carter Center, the NGO that works to promote peace and health worldwide. Rosalynn, who was the wife of the now 99-year-old former President Jimmy Carter for 77 years, was diagnosed with dementia in May this year. Her health deteriorated rapidly in recent months.

Rosalynn and Jimmy married in 1946, a few years after they met. Together they had four children, who were born in three different American states due to Jimmy’s military obligations. When Jimmy became a senator for the state of Georgia in 1962, Rosalynn also became politically active.

In Georgia, Rosalynn focused mainly on improving mental health care. The governor’s committee approved several of her bills in that area. During that period, she also volunteered at a hospital in Atlanta.

No ceremonial first lady

Rosalynn gained national and international fame when her husband, a Democrat, became president of the United States in 1977. She had little interest in a ceremonial role: Rosalynn turned out to be an activist first lady who attended cabinet meetings and provided advice on health care policy issues. For example, she urged the American Parliament to introduce legislation to help people with serious psychological problems. Jimmy sometimes referred to Rosalynn as his “co-president.”

After Jimmy’s presidency, which lasted until 1981, Rosalynn continued to work for the less fortunate, at home and abroad. An important project for her was the Rosalynn Carter Institute in Georgia. That institute, which expanded to several states in the US, focuses on people with a chronic illness or disability. Because of all her charity work, Rosalynn was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 2001.

Jimmy repeatedly described her wife during his presidency as his “best friend” and the “most influential person” in his life. The Washington Post describes Rosalynn on Sunday as a woman with a “gentle, Southern attitude that disguised an ambitious and determined character.”