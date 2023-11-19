You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Rosalynn Carter, wife of former President Jimmy Carter, dies at 96
Rosalynn Carter, wife of former President Jimmy Carter, died at 96
The wife of former President Jimmy Carter died this Sunday at the age of 96
Former American first lady Rosalynn Carter, wife of former President Jimmy
Carter (1977-1981), died this Sunday at the age of 96, the Foundation reported
Sump.
“Our co-founder, former first lady of the United States Rosalynn Carter, died this afternoon in Plains (Georgia),” the Center reported on X (former Twitter).
Sump.
Last Friday, Rosalynn Carter had begun receiving palliative care at home. She and her 99-year-old husband were together receiving this care.
News in development…
