The former first lady of the United States Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy Carter, died this Sunday, November 19 at 2:10 p.m. at her home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 96, as reported by the Carter Center in a statement. . “She died peacefully, with her family by her side,” says the note, which describes her as “a passionate advocate for mental health, care and women’s rights.” With great political instinct, she was an activist first lady, who took sides for various causes and participated in cabinet meetings.

Rosalynn Carter was married for 77 years to Jimmy Carter, 39th president of the United States and Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2002, who is now 99 years old and the oldest president of the United States. The former president has been in palliative care for months, but has ended up surviving his wife, who underwent the same this week. Rosalynn Carter, who suffered from dementia, was the country’s second oldest first lady, only behind Bess Truman, who died at age 97.

Eleanor Rosalynn Smith was born in Plains on August 18, 1927, the eldest of four children. Her father died when she was little, so she took on much of the responsibility of caring for her siblings when her mother went to work part-time. She herself was working while studying and, even so, she graduated as the best in school.

Jimmy and Rosalynn had known each other all their lives. She was Jimmy’s mother, nurse Lillian Carter, who helped deliver Rosalynn. He went to the Naval Academy in Annapolis (Maryland) when she was still in high school but they became boyfriends at a very young age and married when she was only 19 years old.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I accomplished,” former President Carter said in the statement. “She gave me wise advice and encouragement when I needed it. While Rosalynn was in the world, she always knew that someone loved me and supported me,” he added.

She was not just any first lady. Unlike most of her predecessors, she attended Cabinet meetings and spoke out on controversial issues. Carter sent her on a trip to Latin America to tell dictators that she was serious about human rights. They were so close that some White House aides privately referred to her as her “co-chair.” The two co-founded the Carter Center upon leaving the White House and have continued their work there for four decades.

In addition to her husband, Rosalynn is survived by her children (Jack, Chip, Jeff and Amy), 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A grandson died in 2015.

“In addition to being a loving mother and an extraordinary first lady, my mother was a great humanitarian in her own right,” Chip Carter has said. “Her life of service and compassion was an example to all Americans. “She will be greatly missed not only by our family, but also by the many people who today have better mental health care and access to caregiving resources.”

The calendar of commemorative events and funeral ceremonies will be distributed soon and published on www.rosalynncartertribute.org. That tribute website includes the family’s official online book of condolence.

