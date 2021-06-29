It’s been years now, but that wound is still open in the heart of Rosalinda Cannavò. The girlfriend of Andrea Zenga will be a guest of the second episode of the show Gabriele Parpiglia, White and black.

In the talk show that will air on the platform on-demand by Sky, Live Now, the girl told the most ugly and scabrous events of her life. From the period to fight against anorexia to the whole scandal that lies behind it at AresFilm.

Right up Instagram we read that it is the journalist who has been dealing with the story for months now and has collected important testimonies that will be collected in a single interview:

Gabriele Parpiglia has been dealing with the Ares-Gate investigation for months and without hiding he will reveal the truth by telling the black holes that are hidden within this dark story that see Rosalinda exclusively as the victim of a larger and more ferocious system.

During the interview, Rosalinda Cannavò it will also touch on important topics mentioned before Big Brother VIP he had never spoken. As Silvia Toffanin recalled some time ago, the woman was a victim of sexual violence when she was only 12 years old:

Only my mother knew. It is a pain that marked me a lot and that I still carry inside me today. I hope my story was able to help other girls who are victims of violence. At the time I made a serious mistake, that of not telling it and not reporting it.

On the social profile of Gabriele Parpiglia then, a photo that makes an impression appears. It is about the legs of the Sicilian actress in the period in which he struggled between life and death. Just in that period she thought of ending it all but then thanks to tenacity and strength she came out of that tremendous tunnel.