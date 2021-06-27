The love story between Rosalinda Cannavò and Andrea Zenga, born within the Big Brother Vip, continues at full speed. Once they left the house, the two never left and, after a day spent at Gardaland, the Sicilian actress posted a romantic dedication to her boyfriend.

It all started inside the house of the Big Brother Vip, where is it Rosalinda Cannavò is Andrea Zenga they met and fell in love. After a moment of initial hesitation due to the fact that the Sicilian actress was already engaged in a story that had been going on for a long time, the two decided to let themselves go and free their feelings.

Now that the reality show has been over for some time, Rosalinda Cannavò is Andrea Zenga they continue theirs love story: there have already been family presentations as well as cohabitation tests in Milan. This weekend, the actress chose to wear hers fiance to Gardaland, trying to make him face his fear of great heights: “I have already given, I do the little caterpillar”, he said Andrea Zenga after trying the roller coaster.

After so much fun, a pinch of could not be missing romance!

Rosalinda Cannavò: love for Zenga

Rosalinda Cannavò posted on Instagram a romantic shot taken a Peschiera del Garda: the two engaged couples are seated on a bench and look at each other intensely at the moment before exchanging a tender kiss with the lake in the background. A truly dream scenario, which accompanied one dedication of love that the Sicilian actress wanted to do to her boyfriend:

“Boyfriend, best friend, companion with whom the watchword is FUN. Happy more every day to have you by my side “.

The couple seem to have really found happiness ever since they decided to start this one love story. Also Andrea Zenga, some time ago, he had confessed to having found in Rosalinda that pure, simple and genuine girl he had been looking for for some time. The same also seems to be for the actress who, after having closed his affair with his ex Giuliano, has now found the perfect accomplice, as written in dedication!