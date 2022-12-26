The revelation of the actress has left everyone speechless: here’s what he said

Over the last few days the name of Rosalinda Cannavò returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The revelation that the former competitor of the Big Brother VIP did against Gabriel Garko. Let’s find out together what he said.

Guest of Today is another dayor, Rai program hosted by Serena Bortone, Rosalinda Cannavò has laid bare by telling some private aspects of her life. Among the many, the actress recalled the moments of her troubled life of her, such as the violence suffered at the age of 12 and the period of anorexia.

During the interview, the former competitor of the Big Brother VIP has made some revelations that are of great interest to all gossip enthusiasts these days. In detail, the actress revealed some background about the fake love story with Gabriel Garko.

In this regard, these were the words of the former competitor of Such and Which Show:

They proposed this thing to me, I was already doing fiction together with Garko. They told me this would help me emerge and I accepted, unaware that this relationship would make me suffer because I couldn’t have personal relationships.

And, continuing, Rosalind he then added:

I had a real boyfriend but we had to see each other secretly… It was a rather troubled story for him, it wasn’t easy to see me in the newspapers with another, there were ups and downs. Would I do it again? Yes, everything happens because there is a reason. For me everything can be a lesson, even the darkest period, a battle that luckily I won.

Following the words of the actress, the landlady Serena Bortone intervened by asking Rosalinda if she knew that Gabriel Garko was gay. When asked by the presenter, the former gieffina he replied like this: