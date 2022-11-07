Of the three dresses that Rosalía wore during the Los40 Music Awards gala, two were transparent. The first was signed by Acne Studios, the Swedish firm of which the artist is her image, a dress with a silk skirt that left the upper part almost uncovered except for a bow that covered her chest. The second, which the Catalan woman wore to perform ‘La Fama’ with a group of twelve dancers, was a black dress with a halter neckline and bare back signed by the young designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin. Completely sheer, the fabric darkens to cover the crotch and hips and, where applicable, the nipples. The original piece, which belongs to the fall winter collection and was worn by Bella Hadid on the catwalk, leaves the nipples exposed. Instead of her, Rosalía chose to put on some heart nipple covers. Given the popularity of see-through this past year, nipple shields have become just another accessory on the red carpet. Those signed by Schiaparelli, gold and in jewel format, became viral a few months ago.

«See Rosalía with one of my dresses to sing? ‘Fame’ means a lot to me. It’s my favorite song on the album, and my boyfriend is the biggest fan of hers since she started! Saint Dernin wrote on her Instagram. The Belgian designer is one of the great revelations of recent fashion. After working at Balmain, he created his namesake label in 2017 and quickly received media attention for making overtly sexualized menswear (his idol is photographer Robert Mapplethorpe). Last year he made the leap to women’s fashion, with a couple of collections where nudity and sensuality in the most classic sense of the term are the axes on which he builds pieces that in most cases do not exceed six hundred euros. Among the cohort of fans of Saint Sernin’s designs (not only the dresses or festive garments, but also the more ‘everyday’ tops or miniskirts) are Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian or Hailey Bieber, that is, some of the most influential prescribers of the moment.

It could be said that Ludovic de Saint Sernin has the gift of timing. In the last year, the trend of showing skin has become ubiquitous. First it was the mini garments, with Miu Miu in the lead, which prevailed among young people. Now, according to the TagWalk data platform, 77.3% of the brands that have paraded in the four big fashion weeks they have brought transparent garments to the catwalk.