The conflict between the Peruvian influencer iOA and Mecnun Giasarchoreographer of rosalia, would have reached its most critical point. In the last few hours, the professional dancer publicly accused the content creator of having appropriated the identity of his work after learning that he recreated his dances from the “Motomami world tour” in the tribute show that he offered weeks ago at Parque de la Exposure.

For this reason, he was emphatic in revealing that he will take legal action against iOA because he argued that he had not received any type of credit for his work. As a result of the communication from him and The influencer’s response categorically denying that he profited from someone else’s work, Mecnun Giasar He denounced on his social networks that dozens of netizens threatened him with death.

Rosalía’s choreographer receives death threats due to conflict with iOA

Rosalía’s official choreographer assured that iOA’s pronouncement only intensified the discomfort of his Peruvian fans, who did not hesitate to lash out at him, leaving frightening messages on their platforms.

“To my people in Peru, please stop intimidating me for defending my dancers. I’m not asking for your opinion. I understand that you want to protect your people, but I am also here to help with love.. I love supporting, working and hanging out with Peruvians, always ”, he wrote about a publication that had him as the protagonist in one of his trips to Lima years ago.

Rosalía’s choreographer demands public apology from iOA for threats

Minutes later, Mecnun Giasar penned a message specifically for iOA to let them know that he was receiving numerous intimidating missives from people who consume his content.

“Now, Peru is intimidating me after your post. Where are your formal apologies?”, read his next post on Instagram. In addition, she accompanied her public complaint with captures of the intimidation in his official accounts. “People tell me that I should die. Great job,iOA. Lol,” she wrote.