Rosalía captured all eyes on the red carpet of the Billboard Woman in Music gala, held in Los Angeles. These awards are intended to recognize “women in the music industry who have made significant contributions to the business and who, through their work and continued success, inspire generations of women to take on ever greater responsibilities within the field.”

After spending a few days in Spain, the Catalan went to California to collect the producer of the year award. For the occasion, Rosalía wore a transparent black dress that revealed her underwear. Transparent dresses are one of the great trends of the season and have been seen in recent months both on the catwalk and in low-cost brands. Over the dress, which she wore without a bra, the singer wore a black sweater that gave the effect of an ‘underboob’ neckline (cleavage below the chest).

Showing the lower part of the chest –on social networks or in life– has been a trend for a few summers. The ‘underboob’ selfies, as this type of cleavage is known in English, went viral in 2014 to circumvent the censorship of Instagram, which removes photos in which the entire female torso is seen, even causing censorship. of this type of images in countries like Thailand. In recent summers, exposing this area has not only made a comeback, but has marked the design of bikinis and tops. Heidi Klum and Kim Kardashian are just some of the celebrities who have posed on their social networks with this type of neckline.

Rosalía took advantage of her thank you speech to dedicate the award to Lana del Rey, who received the award for the visionary woman in the industry. “Lana del Rey, I love you,” said Rosalía, who proved to be in very good harmony with the New Yorker.