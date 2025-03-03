The best looks of the Oscar Awards They are usually at the parties that are held after the ceremony. This year, again, tradition has been fulfilled, and one of the most famous parties, that of the magazine Vanity Fairhas had the presence, among other celebrities, Rosalia. The Spanish singer has opted for the white color, without a doubt one of the tones of the night, which also chose Penelope Cruz on the red carpet.

Rosalia has worn a tight and transparency dress that also incorporated tail. The design, with long sleeve and high neck, is made in white, with beige details. The transparencies, strategically placed, exposed some of the tattoos that the artist has in her body.

Rosalía combined its original style with white rooms. In addition, the Spanish singer wore manicure with ‘stiletto’ nails brown. He completed his ‘Beauty Look’ with a loose hair combed with stripe in the middle and semi -harvest waves, and a makeup that focused his attention on the lips, profiled and makeup in a dark nude tone, matching almost with his nails.

In the same party that Rosalia went, other celebrities like Kim Kardashian or Sofia Vegara, who also opted for the white color, shone.