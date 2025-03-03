03/03/2025



Updated at 07: 25h.





The best looks of the Oscar Awards They are usually at the parties that are held after the ceremony. This year, again, tradition has been fulfilled, and one of the most famous parties, that of the magazine Vanity Fairhas had the presence, among other celebrities, Rosalia. The Spanish singer has opted for the white color, without a doubt one of the tones of the night, which also chose Penelope Cruz on the red carpet.

Rosalia has worn a tight dress and with transparencies that also incorporated tail. The design, with long sleeve and high neck, is made in white, with beige details. The transparencies, strategically placed, exposed some of the tattoos that the artist has in her body.

Rosalia with transparent dress at the post Oscar party.



Gtres





Rosalía combined its original style with white rooms. In addition, the Spanish singer looked manicure with ‘stiletto’ nails in tone brown. He completed his ‘Beauty Look’ with a loose hair combed with stripe in the middle and semi -harvest waves, and a makeup that focused his attention on the lips, profiled and makeup in a dark nude tone, matching almost with his nails.

Kim Kardashian and Sofia Vergara.



Gtres





In the same party that Rosalia went to Rosalia shone other famous as Kim Kardashian or Sofia Vegarathat also opted for the white color. While the Colombian wore a skipped dressed with openings, the businesswoman chose a striking look with a skirt with great volume and a ‘Clean Look’, with a subtle makeup.









Bianca Balti and Katy Perry



Gtres





The Bianca Balti model, which was not lost the party, chose a design with transparencies. While Katy Perry He wore a paillettes dress also in white.

Selena Gomez and Sarah Paulson.



Gtres





Selena Gomezwho went to the party, after the delivery ceremony, wore a tight black dress. Sarah Paulson opted for one of the most original styles, a ‘balloon’ dress in red.