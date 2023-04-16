Rosalía has left everyone wanting more at Coachella. The 70 minutes that he spent at the most important music festival in the United States were a new letter of introduction to global audiences and an introduction to the furore started by motomami. “Coachella, I have come with everything! Let’s go, ”she yelled as she started a vibrant show with saoko and cake. Hours later, another phenomenon took the Californian desert by storm. The Korean K-pop quartet Blackpink closed the second night underlining the diversity of this edition.

This was a special night, Rosalía has assured. “Four years ago I came to Coachella, but I came alone. Not this time anymore, ”said the singer to the shouts of the public. Behind her appeared, among a white cloud, the silhouette of her fiancé, the Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro. together they performed Promise, vampires and Kissthe three themes that make up RR, where they have joined their initials and careers. The surprise ended with a kiss on the edge of the stage, a moment that the cameras stole for the joy of those who follow the romance of the moment in reggaeton.

Alejandro’s contribution, which included a perreo Like the one they both did at the Latin Grammys last year, it was the only collaboration in the Catalan’s performance. Rosalía turned her number into a perfect video clip that took place live. This includes a handheld camera, which is reminiscent of the video blogs she feeds her millions of TikTok followers. seconds before singing Fame, drank from a clear milk carton. And she donned the oversized black glasses to accentuate her global celebrity role.

Rosalía’s show was the appetizer for the most anticipated number of the night. If the Spaniard conquered the first day of Coachella thanks to Bad Bunny, that honor was for the Korean this Saturday. The Blackpink quartet has landed in the desert in the middle of a world tour that confirms the rage for pop in that Asian country. A pink and black tide has flooded the festival, which has a daily attendance of more than 110,000 people.

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía, during their performance, on Saturday. Frazer Harrison (Getty Images/Coachella)

Katy Pineda has been one of the youngest viewers this Saturday. “They told me at the entrance that I was the only girl they had seen,” the seven-year-old said excitedly. An excellent school curriculum has brought this girl of Latino origin here, who has witnessed the first concert of her life. Her mother and her brother David, 21, have accompanied her from Phoenix, Arizona, nearly a four-hour drive away. They couldn’t see the group at home because the tickets were sold out. It’s a common thing on the current Blackpink tour. In Asia they have sold out the entire capacity of complete stadiums in less than 90 minutes.

Blackpink’s number swept away the sexuality left behind by two nights of reggaeton on the main stage. This Saturday, at nine o’clock at night, Jenni, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa arrived with a pop show of pastel colors, suitable for the whole family. They came back big. In 2019, the foursome was the first K-Pop girl group to perform at Coachella. This year they headlined the second day, a conquest that illustrates a decade of growth for the genre in the US.

In Light Up The Sky, a Netflix documentary, the members of the group talk about how they prepared their first appearance at Coachella, which caused a stir. And that is precisely what they did to start their number. Dozens of drones drew various figures on the black night sky. Robots appeared, an astronaut, an origami piece and a big pink heart marked the start of the great K-Pop night at Coachella. After almost two hours of music, Blackpink said goodbye with a shower of fireworks.

During the concert, hundreds of attendees brandished small mallets of light in the air. Each was $55. The festival is not only a musical showcase. It’s also a bounty for organizers and bands. Hours before closing, dozens of twenty-somethings dressed in dark despite the high temperatures, lined up at an exclusive store in the Seoul cuartero. In addition to the $500 for general admission to the festival, fans shelled out up to $85 to buy sweatshirts and other accessories.

Saturday was marked by female performances. from the new funky from Hiatus Kaiyote, through the reappearance of the Breeders until reaching Boygenious (a group made up of three women), one of the few who have claimed the indie in an edition where rap, reggaeton and electronics win by a landslide. The supergroup consists of Phoebe Bridgers, singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus and guitarist Julien Baker, who released the album in April The Record, which has climbed to fourth position on the Billboard chart. It is the first time they have met in five years, a fact to which they winked, leaving to the rhythm of The boys are back in townthe success of Thin Lizzy.

Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, during a moment of the Boygenius concert. VALERIE MACON (AFP)

It has been Bridgers, who was nominated for a Grammy with her album Punisher, one of the few that has launched a political message in a festival of this size, where these types of gestures go unnoticed. “I don’t know if you’ve been following the nonsense that’s going on in Florida and Missouri, but we wanted to take a minute to say that trans rights matter and so do trans kids,” Baker said. His comment, which was widely applauded, was crowned by Bridgers: “Abortion is great, and fuck Ron DeSantis (the Republican governor of Florida).”

