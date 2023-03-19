rosalia He is going through one of the best moments in his musical career after the great success of each tour he makes in different parts of the world. The singer prepares a lot for each performance of hers, as it is a joint effort with sound engineers, production team, makeup and dancers. In this context, during the last presentation of the interpreter, her microphone was activated by mistake and everything she said to her dancers was heard. She knows the details in the following note.

What did Rosalía say to her dancers?

He Rosalia’s microphone It was accidentally activated while the Spanish woman was dedicating some encouraging words to her team of dancers, who always accompany her in each show and provide her with security in each choreography.

“This is the first show we’ve done, I hope you’re proud of this, that you enjoy the show. You know I couldn’t do this without you. I’m so happy, so blessed that you’re here. I really hope you enjoy the show. stage. I want them to know that I admire and love them,” it was heard.

Immediately, her fans were touched by the nice words that Rauw Alejandro’s partner expressed to her work team, since nothing is perfect and the singer, beyond seeking that, wanted the show to be enjoyed with her heart.

This situation arose at Lollapalooza in Argentina, where thousands of fans came to enjoy his musical hits such as “Despechá”, “La noche de anoche” and some other songs from his album “Motomami”.

Rosalía appeared on March 17 in the latest edition of Lollapalooza, one of the most anticipated musical events.

Let’s remember that Rosalía has become a music icon due to its diversity in its sounds, for its popularity on social networks that exceeds 29 million followers on TikTok, and for its recent achievement at the 2023 Grammys Awards.