Yesterday was Halloween, and over the past few days we have seen various artists and celebrities attend a wide variety of costume parties. This has given them the opportunity to wear a series of outfits that they can only wear once a year. This is the case of Rosalía, who recently surprised us with a cosplay of Asuka.

As part of a Halloween party in Miami, the Spanish singer attended dressed as Asuka Langley, one of the protagonists of Neon Genesis Evangelion. To accompany her, Rauw Alejandro, her partner, dressed as Shinji, and although you don’t know if he got on the Eva, they did share a series of videos and images on social networks together.

In the past, Rosalía has shown great interest in Japanese culture, so her Halloween outfit shouldn’t be a total surprise to her fans. On related topics, Paris Hilton surprised us with her Sailor Moon cosplay. It will be interesting to see if next year we see more artists dressed as anime characters.

Via: Rosalia