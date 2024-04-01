Rosalía is not exactly a conservative artist in her clothing. She is bold and avant-garde in music, she in her fashion sense has always followed paths that exalt the female body in the most unexpected ways and that always end up creating a school. Her Motomami tour costumes, the creation of Australian designer Dion Lee, will remain engraved in the retinas of the general public as a demonstration that the biker universe can interact perfectly with that of manga to generate a memorable aesthetic. The miniskirts that the Catalan singer wore during the tour, as well as her high, wide-heeled boots, are already icons of pop history, like the bustier with cones on the chest that Jean Paul Gaultier designed for Blonde. Madonna's Ambition Tour.

Beyond the tour that has taken her around the planet (and has made her a multimillionaire), Rosalía transforms each of her outings into a stylistic declaration of intent. For this reason, the most prestigious brands raffle it off to have it during fashion weeks (this has been the case of Dior, Prada or Schiaparelli in recent seasons), in the same way that smaller and local brands know that having their support can be a great international launch.

This shuttle is not needed by Alejandro Palomo, creative director of Palomo Spain, who has already had ambassadors like Beyoncé (who announced her pregnancy to the world wearing one of his dresses, and which has been a confessed favorite of Anna Wintour, the lady most powerful of fashion). However, an extra push never hurts, as demonstrated by the stir generated by the look from the Spanish brand that Rosalía wore this weekend to attend a dinner in Los Angeles. Composed of black leather pants and a white lace shirt, what made the 'outfit' particularly striking is that the singer wore the shirt practically open, only closed with a button, but in addition, the white fabric allowed the entire part of the body to be seen. top of your body, including your nipples.

This is not the first time that Rosalía has enthusiastically joined the “Free the nipple” movement, which advocates showing the halo of the breasts: she already did so in a very notable way in a performance at the Los 40 Music Awards in 2022, when She wore a Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress that showed the same part of her body. It's just that on this occasion, the fact that the lace is white and the photo taken by the papazzi is strongly illuminated by a flash has made the whole picture more revealing.