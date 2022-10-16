USA. – The Spanish singer Rosalía has monopolized the attention of users for the musical tour in different cities of the world with his “Motomami Tour” where thousands of fans from different countries have witnessed hits like “Saoko” Y “Despecha”.

However, the 30-year-old interpreter has taken different surprises by the fans, where it has been done custom give away gifts to Rosalía, from rings, flowers, bags, and even a Thesis so that every time someone offers Rosalía a gift during the scenarios, she ends up becoming viral.

this time a fan surprised to Rosalía by giving her some expensive glasses of the original Versace brand that cost around 3,500 to 7,000 thousand, in Mexican pesos, so I interpreted it decided to reject this unexpected gift and I stop the concert, to go down and return them to fans as can be seen in the videos.

“This is too much, I have to give it back to you, I’m going to give it back to you with a kiss, they are Versace that are not imitation guys, they are real! I’m just going to keep the note, I’m going to give you the glasses back, they’re too pretty ”said the singer as she came down from the stage and addressed the fan.

In this way the act generous of the Rosalía, originally from Spain, remained verified among thousands of attendeespraising the singer’s humility in refusing an expensive gift from a fan, which with a lot of effort And honey surely wanted to consent.

Without a doubt, Rosalía’s world tour has been one of the best received and with the best audiences, so they do not hesitate to give the best gifts to the famous singer who has won multiple Grammy awards.