Rosalía, in addition to accumulating prizes and selling out concert tickets, is an expert in creating content that does not leave her followers indifferent. In just a few hours, the last video that the Catalan artist has shared on TikTok It has added almost two million “Likes”. And up. It is a hilarious parody of his partner, the Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro. Wearing a blue wig and a baseball jacket, Rosalía imitates everyday situations with her partner and repeats some of Rauw’s fillers, with whom got engaged last marchafter presenting Kiss, the first video clip of their first joint EP, RR.

“Baby, I’m going to buy a car, okay? Something simple, a Ferrari », says Rosalía very seriously, emulating her boyfriend while she talks on the mobile. The artist also shows intimate moments of her boy: spinning across the width of the bed and repeating “how hot”; her shaving while she assures “Devil, baby, You have a giant ass, that ass of yours drives me crazy», and also complaining after losing in a video game in the living room of the house saying «Devil, bastard, they killed me». In fact, “Diablo” is one of Rauw Alejandro’s fillers that Rosalía repeats throughout the video, imitating the Puerto Rican accent of her partner.

The singer also reveals her boyfriend’s gastronomic tastes: her imitation of Rauw eats fried chicken and asks for “More marinade, more marinade”, and complains when she opens the fridge and does not find rice with jamonilla, chops and plantains. She even laughs at herself and how slow she is to leave the house: “Baby, really, I am always ready, you take 30 hours». Many followers of the artist have demanded a rematch by Rauw Alejandro (“I need Rauw to play Rosalía”, “Now I need Rauw to play Rosalía”, the fans insisted in the comments on her TikTok account). And he has not been slow to react to the content published by his partner: in a Stories From his Instagram account, Rauw has shared Rosalía’s video, accompanied by laughter and a brief message: “@rosalia.vt get ready.”

The interactions between the couple have become a constant: in April she performed at Coachella and he took the stage to perform the songs from his EP together; In their appearances, whether at the Latin Grammys or to go out to dinner, they usually coordinate their outfits, and in March they spoke openly about their relationship in an interview with Ibai Llanos, in which Rosalía stated that Rauw Alejandro had made her believe new in love «She had lost faith in masculinity, but it was meeting you and that changed. The men around me were emotionally unavailable. With you it was the first time I didn’t feel that. I felt that you were not afraid of loving and being loved,” said the artist, whose second album was titled precisely The bad will, and criticized toxic relationships.