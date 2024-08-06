At 5.30 in the morning, Spanish time, Rosalía published a tweet in which she invited her almost five million followers on X, and anyone who felt alluded to, to a live broadcast on his Instagram account (with more than 27 million followers). Nothing suspicious. The artist uses these platforms to share content and to talk to her followers live on a regular basis. The difference is that early Tuesday morning she called them to do her nails, heat up a stew in a yellow pot and present them with a few seconds of what seems to be the song from a possible new album. “Maybe I can show you something, darling, let me do my nails,” she answered the requests of the viewers (at some points there were more than 30,000 people connected in real time).

After a moment of questions and answers in which the artist and two friends explain whether they prefer to be left or to leave their partners; what do they think about doing ghosting (the Anglo-Saxon term that describes when a person disappears in the middle of a relationship, for example, by not answering their cell phone); he clarifies that having curly hair does not mean that it is dirty; and he starts heating up a stew so that he can later “watch a Galliano documentary.” “This is what I ask of life.”

Then she lights a cigarette. Rosalía remembers that she has stopped smoking, but this morning “there is a celebration.” And then, yes, she presses the button on her laptop, brings it close to the microphone of her mobile phone and the song starts playing. A few users have already done the task of deciphering the lyrics. Precision is what allows the reproduction of a song from computer to phone. But here are the first verses (pending the final concretion that will come with the release of the song).

For all that I am, I can cope

Not for what I have, they always give it to me

My energy is immaculate

Low profile, you are out

I live to sing, I don’t sing to live

Not an era will flop in my future

I’m a bitch Rosalía, I only know how to serve

The starry night, so be it

Until dawn, so be it

And Rosalía stops the song: “This is as far as we go. This is the preview, darling, and that’s all we can teach today.” He says it with a gesture similar to the one that became a meme during the Motomami tour when before the song Little cake he pretended to chew gum.

The few seconds that can be heard are reminiscent of the essence of trap, reggaeton, rap, flamenco and some electronic music that ran through his previous album.

It’s been more than two years since it was published in March 2022, Motomami. And one since he finished a world tour in which he created one more song, Disappointment. Since then, Rosalía has left the stage, but she has not disappeared. She is working in the United States, as she herself says on her social networks, on her new job. She covers Manuel Alejandro at the Latin Grammy Awards and sends a message to her ex-partner Rauw Alejandro (Our love broke, from using it too much or not using it too much), is the image of brands such as Dior, attends the MET gala, walks through the opening of the Olympic Games and contributes, among many other things, to the sauces from the Internet with his walks through flower markets with the actor Jeremy White Allen, star of the series The Bear.

She is disciplined on her social media. She narrates her days in the United States or her visits to different cities around the world. At the request of her fans, she makes live videos showing which lipstick and eyeliner kit she uses. Nothing is random, no matter how out of focus the photo on her social media is. As happened during the launch of Motomami, which premiered worldwide on TikTok, Rosalía sets the pace. For now, “this is the previewdarling”. We will have to wait.

