Spain.- Just a few weeks ago the Motomami Tourwhere Rosalía promotes her new record materialone of the most acclaimed musical projects of the year, and with it also unreleased songs came.

The Spanish singer surprised everyone during the first show performing new songs that have not yet been officially releasedbut his followers long for them to reach digital platforms, because they are songs that managed to steal everyone’s hearts.

One of the most popular wasdespise‘, which immediately went viral on the Internet and was placed as one of the new songs of the summer, which made Rosalía decide to advance its world premiere.

Just last July 27, during one of his Motomami Tour concerts, Rosalía announced that the acclaimed single would be released that same nightcausing the Internet to explode with emotion, as many were waiting for that moment.

Finally, at midnight, the single ‘despise‘ reached all streaming platforms, moment from which they have not stopped reproducing it and talking about it on social networks. Moments later, the Catalan interpreter confirmed that her respective music video will arrive shortly.

You can also read: