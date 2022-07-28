The success of despise It has been cooking little by little before its official premiere. First, Rosalía cooked it over a slow fire through TikTok, with a cut of less than a minute that has been playing for two weeks on the short video platform that has spread like wildfire. To this she has added the interpretation of the song live at the concerts of the Motomami World Tour. With this cover letter, Rosalía has officially launched the song this Thursday.

With the proposal of mommy from last march, Rosalía stated her commitment to explore new genres and thus expand her musical range. At the turn of the rudder that the artist gave, leaving behind her stages of The bad want Y The Angels, the single is now added despise. A song with a Latin sound where the Catalan tells the story of a woman who goes out with her friends to a party to drown her sorrows: “Babydon’t call me / I’m busy forgetting your ills / I’ve already decided that tonight it’s going out / With all my motomamis, with all my gyales”.

It is not the last bullet that Rosalía has in the chamber. Like despise It has been a surprise that has been developed on the tour, the artist has also presented three new songs that did not enter the cuts of her last album: IsolationMoney and freedom Y new mambo. These will still have to wait for their moment to sound through official channels. In the meantime, or until the singer releases an edit deluxe of mommy that includes all the new songs, it’s time to despair, that promises to ring all summer.

Rosalía during her concert at Barakaldo on July 27, 2022. Photo: H. BILBAO (EUROPA PRESS)

Even the artist was surprised by the reception that her song has had, which before its premiere the public already sang perfectly in her concerts. “It seems very strong to me that you are singing it”, Rosalía came to say during the recital in Valencia. The launch coincides with the singer’s last dates in Spain, before she continues her tour in the United States and Latin America.

