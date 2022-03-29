Madrid. Rosalía has released an eclectic list of songs by “motomamis”in reference to the title of her latest album, in which she includes Patti Smith, Amaia, La Zowi, Niña Pastori, Bad Gyal, Madonna, Tokischa or María Callas, but leaves out La Mala Rodríguez, who defines herself as her mother .

Last February, the rapper posted photos of herself with motorcycles on networks in reference to the songs that were becoming known from the album “Motomami” and when asked if she had left behind grudges – at the time she accused Rosalía of cultural appropriation – she answered “What resentment? I’m your mom”, next to a heart.

On the sidelines, the list that Rosalía has posted on Spotify, of 4.19 hours and 71 songs, is a sample of her musical influences, some of them embodied in “Motomami”, an experimental album that is breaking records and in which he tackles everything from classic reggaeton to flamenco, boleros, the rapid verb of American female rappers or jazz interludes.

“MotomamiSS$$” opens with the pop surrealism of Caroline Polachek’s “Bunny is a rider”, and closes with Björk’s “Venus as a boy”, after passing through many black stars such as Beyoncé (“Partition”), MIA (“Bring the Noize”) or Rihanna (“Kiss it better”).

In between, there is room for the flamenco sounds of Lole and Manuel (“Everything is colored”), Estrella Morente (“Bulerías of the ball”), Niña Pastori (“Válgame Dios”), Falete (“SOS”), or for the Brazilians of Mayra Andrade (“Morena, menina linda”).

Classics like Chavela Vargas (“La llorona”), Janis Joplin (“Cry baby”) or Nina Simone (“Cosi ti amo”) also coexist on this list with the urban music of Lil’Kim (“Suck my dick”), Las Chuches (“Warrior Girls”) or La Gooni Chunga (“You don’t want a mess”).