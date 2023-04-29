Rosalía goes up on stage and the Mexican men and women raise their height five centimeters. Luck of screens to be able to see the superheroine dressed in black with red bulletproof dungarees —so it seems—, high red boots with knee pads, red smile and ponytail in the wind; she slides catlike across the floor and pouts and pouts at the camera. The Mexican Zócalo melts, screams, sings. The largest plaza in Latin America and the second largest in the world, with permission from China, welcomes the Spanish singer: “This plaza is always so beautiful, but with all of you here I am already falling in love,” Rosalía tells the thousands of followers.

Behind him is the cathedral, to his left the National Palace, in front of the Town Hall and to the right dozens of people have populated the balconies as if on a night out. Mexico receives Rosalía, the surprise best kept by the city government, until it was announced on April 10. Since then the whole country has been a little Motomami. The night has the perfect weather that the Mexican capital wears ten months a year. The Spanish singer moves, sings and drinks water, never leaving her gaze at the camera.

18 screens have been arranged along the large avenues that surround the heart of the city. Rosalía sings the chords of the crybaby, and the audience is shocked. Afterwards, she herself appears to be crying, dries herself with a towel, waves it and throws it into the audience. “Rosalia, Rosalia!” The artist intersperses old songs —from the day before yesterday, wow— and today. “Where are my momamis!” The square roars like a satisfied jaguar. “Baby don’t call me because I’m busy forgetting your ills”. More screams. “Today I go out with my baby from the coroná disco”.

After a while after going on stage, someone throws him the famous doll from a Mexican pharmacies, a stuffed toy doctor that other great artists have received on the stages of this country, but the peak moment has not yet arrived, with what Mexico enjoys the most: “Aguachile. I’ve tried and I don’t know how it came out, but I don’t give up.” In recent weeks, the artist asked for the recipe for the Mexican aguachile that she had tried and she loved it. World famous chefs delivered their formulas on the internet. The gastronomic allusion could not be missing.

between chords of with heightVendors of all kinds come and go through the square — popsicles, cigars, caps — and raise their trays and do not let the artist see. Mexico is selling like never before. Twelve Motif T-shirt Designs Rosalinianos good cotton, you just have to touch it, at 300 pesos each (approximately 15 euros).

The city had been waiting for days, all the media were talking about it, people have camped to have the best place in a Zócalo that politicians dispute in their rallies; where they challenge each other to see who fills it more and better. Is not easy. Because Rosalía has filled it. “Good night, Mexico”, shouts and more shouts. Power on stage. Rosalía thanks Mexico for the support she gave her some time ago and Mexico thanks Rosalía for her red energy on this April night.

