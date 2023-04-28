Rosalía’s first fans have already arrived at the Zocalo of the city of mexico during the early hours of this Friday to ensure a good place and enjoy the concert that the Catalan singer will offer and which will be free.

dozens of fans from different parts of the Mexican republic and other countries installed a row of tents to spend the night on the banks of the Plaza de la Constitución and thus ensure a good place to see their idol up close.

People it will take about 24 hours waiting to be able to see the interpreter of “Despechá” live and direct, since Rosalía will appear on stage at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28.

The fans put their favorite songs on their cell phones rosalia and they prepare in this way for the show, minutes before midnight, the road closures began in the surroundings of the Zócalo and only Pino Suárez avenue and 20 de Noviembre are the direct accesses to the imposing stage.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of the Mexico City reported that a road, safety and prevention device will be carried out in the vicinity of the capital’s Zócalo, in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office.

Personnel from the Traffic Control Subsecretariat will carry out road work on the avenues and streets surrounding the Constitution Squaren, with the aim of guaranteeing the vehicular and pedestrian mobility of those attending the event. The deployment will have 488 officers, 30 patrol cars, nine motorcycles and five cranes, which will be distributed throughout the first square of the City.

He massive concert what will it give rosalia This Friday on the plate of the capital’s Zócalo will be the presentation that concludes his tour “Motomami World Tour” throughout the American continent, after finishing the show in Mexico, he will begin a trip through Europe, starting in his native Spain where he will visit cities like Madrid and Barcelona.