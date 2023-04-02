San Juan.- The Spanish singer Rosalía was the great guest at the first of two massive concerts that her partner, the Puerto Rican urban artist Rauw Alejandro offered last night in San Juan, as part of his “Saturno World Tour 2023” tour.

Rosalía appeared on stage at the Hiram Bithorn stadium, in the Puerto Rican capital, after 01:30 (05:30 GMT) in the early hours of this Friday to interpret “Kiss”, “Vampire” and “Promises”, songs together with the protagonist of the evening. that are part of the joint EP “RR”.

This was the first introduction of the already engaged couple, after Rosalía received an engagement ring from Rauw Alejandro several days ago at the end of the video for the song “Beso”.

In addition to Rosalía, other guest artists who appeared in the show in front of more than 15,000 people were Arcángel, Chencho Corleone, Baby Rasta, Alvaro Díaz, Youngchimi and Omar Courtz, while the Jabbawockeez group stood out in the dance group.

Rauw Alejandro kicked off his “Saturno World Tour 2023” tour in front of more than 20,000 people in the Quisqueya State in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on February 19.

We recommend you read:

After Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rican artist will continue his tour of Canada, Mexico and Central America to later jump to Europe (Spain, France, Italy, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Romania, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Germany) and finally return to Latin America.