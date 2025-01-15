Rosalía is one of the most important singers on the Spanish music scene, so it is not surprising that she has millions of fans around the world. For her followers, the performer is an icon and an example to follow, For this reason, every time the Catalan reappears on social networks, her comment tray is filled with messages of affection and requests of all kinds, as was the case of an X user.

It all started in 2022, when Rosalía decided to open up to her fans through the social network previously known as Twitter. “Tell me something you want to know that you haven’t asked me yet.”the interpreter wrote in her profile. Upon seeing it, Planetsaoko, as one of his fans calls himself in reference to the song on the Motomami album, knew that this would be his moment.

Overwhelmed by his college exams, the young man sent a desperate message to his favorite singer: “Hello, wish me luck in my exams please.” Although, what he wouldn’t know is that, instead of encouraging him, Rosalía would be much more direct: “No luck, no luck, start studying now.”

A response that quickly went viral and gave the young man the necessary strength to be able to do his best in the tests. So much so that Now, three years later, the young man has responded to the singer again to give her some very good news. “Today I finished my five-year career, I hope you are proud Rosalía,” she wrote on her profile.

And, as it could not be otherwise, the singer has shown all her affection for the young man, showing that she is indeed proud of him. “Congratulations, honey, it looks like you finally passed,” the interpreter told him upon learning of her fan’s success. Although, once again, the young man has returned with a new request: “Now you should send me to look for work.”

The interaction has quickly gone viral, with more than five million views. Therefore, it is not surprising that thousands of users wanted to congratulate the user both for his career and for speaking with Rosalía. “She was the motivation you had”, “congratulations” or “now tell her to give us the date for the album, let’s see if she listens to you, have been some of the most notable messages.