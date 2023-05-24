Rosalía has been the latest victim of photographic manipulation through editing programs or artificial intelligence. The Catalan artist has been blunt about the false photo in which she appears showing her breasts, edited and uploaded by the Sevillian singer Juan Manuel Cortés Reyes, known as JC Reyes: “It is a type of violence.”

There is nothing real in that image published on Monday night. The reggaeton player, who has collaborated with musicians like Quevedo, shared on his ephemeral Instagram stories —where he accumulates 255,000 followers, and going up— an explicit photo of Rosalía topless: In it, the singer appears with her bare chest sticking out of a fluorescent green shirt, while her nipples are camouflaged with heart emoticons, trying to avoid censorship on this social network. Beyond the publication, JC Reyes implied that the two had maintained some kind of relationship and that it had been Rosalía herself who had given him that intimate photograph: “The best thing you will see today.”

More information

After the publication, the followers of the Catalan came out in her defense and denounced the behavior of JC Reyes on social networks. Instead of apologizing and removing the image, the reggaeton player decided to do a live broadcast in which he justified his behavior. “To these women who are putting me: ‘What are you doing?’, ‘How disgusting you are’… To the girl [Rosalía] you can only see the neckline. Respect, huh?” she commented, in a cocky tone. In addition, he confirmed that the image had been edited by himself with Photoshop and took advantage of the moment to promote his next musical release: “Wait for the next song, it’s called rosalia”.

The winner of two Grammys, 11 Latin Grammys and two Billboard didn’t take long in defending himself through social networks: “Fetch clout [influencia] disrespecting and sexualizing someone is a type of violence and it’s disgusting, but doing it for 4 plays of + what it gives is a shame (sic),” he posted on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. What the singer hints at is that the reggaeton player needs to promote her next single, and that this is the easiest way to get visibility and talk about him. In fact, she has achieved it and boasts about it on her social networks. On the morning of this Wednesday, almost two days after publishing the image, JC Reyes uploaded a Stories of a capture in which it is seen that his name is the most searched for on Twitter and what is being talked about the most.

However, the disrespect towards the singer continued on the part of the Sevillian: “I can’t be uploading photos of the girl who sends me, that would be shameless”, to which he added: “I was just expressing what I felt, it was not for you to get upset in that way (sic)”. After receiving hundreds of reviews denouncing the publication of that edited image, the artist has decided to remove all published content. But despite not having left a trace, the digital footprint of the photo has already gone viral on the platforms.

It remains to be seen if Rosalía takes legal action against the reggaeton player or everything remains a mere public complaint. JC Reyes could face a fine for spreading false nude content, since he violates people’s privacy. In fact, if it was a true image, he could be punished with one to three years in prison and a fine of 12 to 24 months. Again, a debate is opened on the use of editing programs and artificial intelligence.