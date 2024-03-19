Rosalía Dans in an image from the eighties. Europa press / Contactophoto

The Galician actress and painter Rosalía Dans died this Monday in Madrid at the age of 68, as reported by the Curtis City Council (A Coruña). After standing out in some of the great television and film projects of the eighties – from The joys and shadows to Gold rings and Sunrise, which is no small thing—, Dans decided to put acting aside and focus on painting and poetry.

Daughter of María Antonia Dans, a prominent painter of the last years of Francoism and the Transition and belonging to the so-called Madrid school, she began her career as an actress in the theater, in pieces such as the adaptation of Galileo's life by Bertolt Brecht in 1976.

He made his television debut that same year with a small role in Mrs. García confesses, a series starring Lucía Bosé and Adolfo Marsillach. She also participated in one of the great literary adaptations of TVE of the eighties, Fortunata and Jacinta by Benito Pérez Galdós, before gaining great popularity with another by Gonzalo Torrente Ballester: The joys and shadowswhich recounts the years immediately before the Civil War in Pueblanueva del Conde, an imaginary fishing town on the Galician coast.

Rosalía Dans in 'The joys and the shadows'. RTVE

He was part of a cast led by Eusebio Poncela, Carlos Larrañaga and Charo López, playing the character of Rosario La Galana, which would be inspired by the people who worked around the writer's family home in Bueu (Pontevedra). “She is a character that brings together the characteristics that the author attributes to Galician women: realistic, intelligent, with her feet on the ground and very active in the face of doubtful men,” analyzed professor Carmen Becerra, an expert in the work of Torrente Ballester. , a few years ago in The Vigo Lighthouse.

After appearing in Gold rings, in Lorca, death of a poet and in the biographical miniseries about Goya, Rosalía Dans closed the decade in the cinema, in the famous and necessary more than contingent comedy by José Luis Cuerda Sunrise, which is no small thing.

She combined her acting career with her first exhibitions as a painter, following in her mother's footsteps. “I don't aspire to enter museums or anything like that. In reality, just as happens to me with cinema or with people, I only hope that my painting is liked and that some people are encouraged to take it to decorate a little piece of the wall of their house,” Dans told this newspaper in 1986, during the inauguration of a solo exhibition in the Juan Gris room in Madrid. Her last role before dedicating herself to painting and poetry was in 1990 in The seduction of chaos, of Basilio Martín Patino.

Last Wednesday The house-museum dedicated to his mother was inaugurated in Curtis Rosalía herself had collaborated in its creation. The actress and painter could not attend the meeting. Although she maintained her residence in Madrid, she often met in the Galician town a refuge in which to feed your creation artistic, far from any promotional effort necessary to succeed in a discipline like acting.

