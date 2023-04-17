The mixture of lingerie elements with leather biker pieces is already known as ‘motomami style’. Rosalía has created her own aesthetic and has done so based, among others, on her favorite brand, Acne Studios. Last fall, the artist confessed it on her Instagram, when she became the image of the Swedish firm’s fall-winter campaign. “I love how bold and elegant it is. How they take care of the materials, the colors and the textures, everything is very well thought out”, the Catalan commented then.

Since then, there have been several occasions when Rosalía has opted for Acne Studios to act, such as at the last 40 Principales gala, in which she chose a ‘naked-dress’, a black dress full of transparencies. In her return to the Coachella festival last weekend, the Swedish brand created a tailored outfit for her, biker-style leather pants (how could it be otherwise) and a long transparent blouse full of slits and bows, a a style that in fashion jargon is called ‘flossing’ and that Acne Studios has been marketing for years, turning asymmetries into one of its hallmarks.

After the performance, however, Rosalía complained in her personal account about the impracticality of the outfit: «The cute suit but all the time it got tangled in my hair, the sleeves hit me in the face….in short, in the stage doing all kinds of adventures in these circumstances but the grace is that no one else notices it, “he wrote next to an image of the unbuttoned tunic, in which the complexity of the garment can be seen at first glance.

The American designer Dion Lee was one of those in charge of designing Rosalía’s outfits during the Motomami tour, those ‘uniforms’ with high boots, skirts and structured jerseys. read reported a few months ago how complicated it had been to match the aesthetic with the functional: «There is a lot of mesh, for perspiration, and of course a lot of leather, due to the creative concept of the album. So we worked with the idea of ​​hard, heavy biker clothing, but it needed to be breathable and lightweight so it was easy to move and not get too hot under the spotlights.” But it is not the first time that the artist prioritizes aesthetics over practicality. “Drinking Fiji in the desert to make up for the fact that I continue to wear this unwanted material called latex,” he wrote, also in his personal account, about the black jumpsuit from the Vex Clothing firm that he chose to perform at the past Latin Grammys, in a performance at the that it was clearly seen how the artist was sweating due to the characteristics of the garment.

Just two days ago A video went viral on Tik Tok in which Taylor Swift could be seen trying to fix her dress with the help of her team in the middle of the performance. While singing ‘Lavender Haze’, the artist tried to unhook the sequins of her garter suit. “I just want you to know that my wardrobe has broken”, Cardi B commented to the public last year when she appeared on stage in a bathrobe and underwear during the Bonnaroo festival. Occupational hazards. In fact, Rosalía has not seemed to care too much how impractical her blouse was at Coachella. It is the first of 128 pieces that Acne Studios has created for her and her dancers on the second leg of her world tour.