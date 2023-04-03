If Rosalía’s performance in Mexico four years ago was the chronicle of an announced success; This year’s at the AX Ceremony has served to consolidate itself as one of the favorites on the country’s music scene. The simple sound of an engine at the beginning of her performance has been enough to unleash the madness among the public at Parque Bicentenario, in Mexico City. After leaving the back of the stage, she dressed in a helmet with the logo of her album of motomami and a red checkered dress, the Catalan artist has begun a series of meticulous choreographies, live shots —which turned the performance into a kind of video clip— and a closeness with the public of you to you. “It hasn’t been that long since I was here, I see familiar faces,” he joked.

The attendees began to surround the main stage of the event long before the performance began. There were five hours to go before kick-off, but the 27-year-old Farat had already secured his spot on the front row. He wears bleached hair, a cropped T-shirt with the logo of motomami -turned almost into a religion for the followers of Rosalía- and a sticker of the logo of the album on the face. Farat exclusively bought the Sunday ticket, although the festival started a day earlier. “I arrived super early. I am here only for Rosalía ”, he recounted expectantly.

Mexico has had to share this Sunday the initial of its name with motomami. Rosalía has started the show with saoko. After continuing with another of his songs, a cardboard among the public has caught his attention: “motomamiinvite us to your wedding. “But how am I going to bring you all!”, She has responded jokingly. The writing was a reference to her commitment announced a few days ago with her partner, Rauw Alejandro. Together they released an album with three songs, RR, which has returned them to the lists of the most listened to in the country. Although part of the public expected them to sing it together in the park in Mexico City, the artist has performed them alone – since the Puerto Rican is also on tour.

Rosalía has arrived at the festival without regret, but with glory. The AX Ceremony poster itself showed this: if in 2019 it was the third name on the list, this year it was the first. In another of the four stages that are spread around the place, Ivan Vega, 26, was sitting resting listening to another of the performances. On the cap, the M of the album logo. He is a regular among the public of the event. He has come several times, and is looking forward to the start of the performance. “I went to his concert a few months ago [el del pasado 14 de agosto, en el Auditorio Nacional]. I like his latest album because it is very experimental, and also the production of his songs”, he commented.

Jimena Gutierrez, 28, wears red sunglasses and a t-shirt and earrings with the album’s logo. She bought the ticket before the full poster was announced, and the news that Rosalía would participate in the event was a great illusion. She saw it in the previous edition of the Ceremony Festival, and also in the National Auditorium. “She’s a goddess, she dances… She’s hot, she transmits a lot of energy,” she said excitedly.

The performance displayed during the tour has allowed the artist to experiment and get closer to the public. She has come down from the stage, singing with the camera in hand, as if it were a video with the front camera of the phone. With full confidence, she has passed the microphone to some people in the audience to accompany her with the lyrics of Last night’s night.

The concert has given the most experimental turn to that of the American singer Travis Scott, the other main artist of the event who performed the day before in the same place. Scott managed to motivate the public not to stop jumping: strength in the bass sounds of his songs, the constant fireworks, flames and smoke coming from the stage. But the greater flow of people this Sunday has allowed the public to be more numerous. “This is full, full, full. But my heart is fuller ”, he said.

Rosalía has released to the public some of her signature songs, versions of classics and other artists. A heterogeneous mix that has led him to sing since the blinding lights, from The Weeknd; to the Heroby Julio Iglesias. It didn’t matter, in Parque Bicentenario everyone sang. Nayeli, 23, has realized this. The young woman has sung each of the songs that came out of the speaker. She has almost no voice, she has finished praising the performance: “I have no words to describe it. It was impressive. It has been different than tourThere have been surprises.”

