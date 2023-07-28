This week, all talk has centered on the news that Spanish singer Rosalía, 30, and Puerto Rican performer Rauw Alejandro, 30, were breaking off their engagement. The split was first announced by People magazine on Monday, and the next day Rauw shared his version of events on social media. Only Rosalia had remained silent.

But on Tuesday, the Spanish singer opened up about the breakup. In a post on Instagram, where she has 27 million followers, Rosalía wrote: “I love, respect, and admire Raul very much. I don’t pay attention to the gossip; we know what we’ve lived through. This moment is not easy, so thanks to everyone for understanding and respecting it.”

News of the breakup quickly went viral, with social media users accusing Rauw of cheating on Rosalía with a Colombian model. In response to the rumors, Rauw posted a long message on Twitter and Instagram, in which he denied the accusations.

“There are thousands of things that can cause people to split, but in our case it was not due to third parties or infidelity,” he wrote. “As I am getting my head around all this, erroneous public allegations have been made, and because of the respect I have for her, for our families and for everything in our lives, I can’t remain silent and watch how they try to destroy the most real love story that God has allowed me to live.”

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro at the Los40 Music Adwards gala in Palma de Mallorca (Spain) in 2021. Cati Cladera (EFE)

But the Puerto Rican singer’s message sparked a new debate about the timeline of the couple’s separation. Rauw claimed the two had parted ways “a few months ago,” which raised more than a few eyebrows as images were published of the couple not that long ago and the engagement was only announced at the end of March via a joint video clip for the song Kiss.

When accused of lying by a Twitter user, Rauw lashed back: “We broke up two months ago, we have responsibilities and commitments to you our fans, a breakup is not announced the next day. I may be many things but a liar and cheat is not one of them. Happy now? Can you leave us alone?

In June, Rosalía was asked on the Spanish TV chat show, the anthill, about her wedding plans. “It looks like there’s going to be a wedding,” she confirmed. “At the moment I have to finish the tour and I’ll get onto it when I return. I have some dresses lined up,” she added, laughing and sounding excited. She even talked about how she always carries medication in her bag in case Rauw has an allergic reaction. Also in June, Rauw posted a video on TikTok in which he did a jokey imitation of Rosalía. And just three weeks ago, they were exchanging public messages on social media.

Nothing hinted that the two were set to break off their engagement. In retrospect, however, there do appear to have been clues. Rosalía’s fans pointed out that the singer was visibly emotional when she performed a song they sing together at the Lollapalooza festival in Paris. She had just finished her Motomami tour, and shortly before the split was made public in an exclusive by People magazine, she had shared a post on instagram thanking various people for the success of the tour, saying “to God, my family, my team and all of you who support me in my life.” But there was no mention of Rauw Alejandro, which puzzled fans. And a few days earlier, she posted an image of herself crying on Instagram.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro announced their engagement in a video clip showing him giving her a ring after a year and a half together. The rumors that the two were together began in mid-2021. But the first time the couple actually went public was in September 2021, during Rosalía’s birthday celebrations of her. Months later, the Spanish artist revealed that she had tattooed “RR” ― their initials ― on her foot. A month later, Raue tattooed Rosalía’s name on her above her navel.

