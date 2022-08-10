Is love over? Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are one of the most famous couples in the industry today. The singers have never been shy about their romance and have always shared their day-to-day with their followers on social networks, however, that has changed in recent weeks.

Lately, A large number of speculations about an alleged estrangement between Rauw and Rosalía have alerted their millions of fans. This occurs very shortly after it was made public that they had moved to Spain.

How did the rumors about an alleged break between Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía start?

It all started when an influencer named Rauw Gallegos posted a video on TikTok. In the clip he declared himself bisexual and spoke openly about his sexuality. Quickly, the content went viral because the public confused him with the interpreter of “I congratulate you” . But the matter did not remain a simple confusion because, shortly after, Rauw and Rosalía deleted all the photos they posted together on Instagram.

Is “Despecha” about the alleged breakup of Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía?

Rumors about the end of the romance grew stronger when the Spanish released the song “despise”. For the cover of the song, she used a photo with Rauw Alejandro, although with the peculiarity that the Puerto Rican was cut from the snapshot.

Are Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía still together?

Although none has come out to clarify the rumors of an alleged love breakup, Many users on social networks published videos of urban music singers walking through the streets of Madrid in a rather romantic attitude. The photos and videos that have already gone viral on the internet would prove that the speculations about a separation would remain just that.

When was the last time Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía were seen affectionate in public?

The couple became a trend at the ceremony of the 40 Music Awards in 2021 when the Puerto Rican won the “Best Urban Artist” award and celebrated by giving Rosalía a passionate kiss before going up to receive the statuette.

This is how Rauw Alejandro reacted when a fan tried to kiss him during a concert

Raww Alexander He was giving a musical performance as part of his concert tour when, suddenly, a young fan came up on stage and managed to get to him, hugging him and forcing him to kiss her. Rosalía’s partner couldn’t help but show the discomfort on her face when they saw that they invaded her personal space, so he tried to get away from her as fast as he could. Immediately, a security agent restrained the admirer.