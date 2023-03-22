Rosalia and rauw alejandro They have formed one of the most solid couples in the international show due to the charisma that both have on stage and the chemistry that they show within their relationship. Precisely, the artists had an extensive and entertaining conversation with the Spanish youtuber Ibai Llanos where they talked about a little bit of everything: how they met, what their day-to-day work is like and their new projects.

As is known, the Puerto Rican and the Spanish have worked on their first album together entitled “RR” which will be released in the next few hours. Within these revelations, the interpreter of “With height” surprised by filling her current boyfriend with praise, assuring that it was he who restored her faith in men.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro react to a wedding question

However, all the happiness changed on the faces of Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro when Ibai asked them directly if they would get married. It was there that the Spanish accused her compatriot of behaving like her grandmother and constantly pressing her on this issue.

“Oh, Ibai. What things do you have, really! You are like my grandmother… my grandmother always tells me: ‘Well, so what,’ ”she expressed between laughs.

Rauw Alejandro was speechless

For his part, the interpreter of “I congratulate you” kept a nervous silence while his partner answered and when it was his turn to speak, he felt like the one indicated in the situation.

“The worst thing is that they do it and they look at me ‘So what, are they going to get married?’” he added.