Fire. This Friday, March 24, has been a special day for all the fans of Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro. They not only released the video clip of their new song “Kiss”, but they shared moments of their most private life. In the images, the couple appears sharing time together, laughing and kissing, accompanying the romantic melody. However, the surprise would come at the end of the musical material where you see an excited Rosalía in the foreground, with tears in her eyes and showing her ring finger that is adorned by… an engagement ring!

“Oh, my God, and all the mascara here,” said the Spaniard, before giving a kiss to her future husband. Next, she knows more details about the romance of these two artists.

How did Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro meet?

The interpreter of “Congratulations” has confessed that He used to be a fan of Rosalía and that he always felt attracted to the Spanish, so one of his biggest dreams was to meet her. This ended up coming true thanks to music: her mutual friends in the industry ended up introducing them and the rest is history.

Although everything seemed to be going well between the two, their relationship was kept strictly private for the first few months. Despite this, rumors about a possible romance between the two stars became stronger after she shared photos riding a motorcycle with him. Nevertheless, rosalia He denied the romance in December 2020: “But imagine, me how? If I compose, I produce, I write lyrics, I write the top lines, I play instruments. I swear to you that to do this, you must put all your senses”.

They would not make public that they were together until Rosalía’s 28th birthday, a year after their statements. Through a post on Instagram, the singer of “With Height” she uploaded photos hugging her boyfriend. “Even if the sun goes down with you, the day never ends. Happy birthday, baby,” he commented rauw alejandro in the Spanish post.

What do Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro think about becoming parents?

A few months ago, Rauw Alejandro was invited to the program alofoke where they asked him details about his consolidated romance with Rosalía and the possibility of having children in the future.

The Puerto Rican interpreter said, very sure, that he would love to have children with her, “a couple or as many as God gives him.” But this was not enough for the presenter, who continued to insist on the exact number of children that he would like to have. Despite this, Rauw was blunt: “I don’t know. I’m not the one who stopped it, either.”

In addition, the singer explained that the moment they decide to have children will have to be Rosalía’s decision, because she would have to put her entire artistic life on hold: “You have to understand that my wife has her contracts, she has her tours, He has his responsibilities too.”

Rosalía shows the engagement ring that Rauw Alejandro gave her

with the video clip “Kiss”, Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro show that their love is stronger than ever. Through a compilation of videos of their life together, the singers show how in love they are with each other. But the surprise came when the song ended and the Spanish interpreter is seen crying.

“Oh my gosh, all the mascara here smeared,” she said. rosalia as she wiped off her makeup and displayed a large, shiny ring on her ring finger. “I love you”then says to rauw alejandro and then kiss him on the lips.