Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro ended their three-year relationship, according to People magazine, this tuesday july 25. According to the aforementioned medium, the interpreters announced their breakup after being engaged in marriage. The social networks exploded by the publication of the news that has surprised more than one fan of the reggaeton singers. Close sources assured that this separation has been given by mutual agreement. Both had released the song ‘Beso’ three months before, in which they made their commitment official.

YOU CAN SEE: Rosalía highlights the Peruvian cajón as her instrument with the most sentimental value: “It’s beautiful how it sounds”

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro would no longer be together. Photo: Instagram

When did Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro get engaged?

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro They were for years one of the most solid couples in international music. Both monopolized media covers with each public appearance and did not stop showing their love on social networks. They even recorded songs together expressing how much they love each other.

In March 2023, they announced their engagement. As you remember, in September 2021 they made their sentimental bond official, on the 28th birthday of the Spanish artist.

Why have Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro broken up?

According to the international media, Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro ended by mutual agreement. They stressed that they both have a lot of love and respect for each other, but living together would have affected the continuity of their relationship. The names of the artists are a trend in Spain and several Latin American countries.

In May of this 2023, both appeared in the GQ Spain medium to talk about their commitment. They answered questions about how well they know each other. There, they told that this stage of their life had them very excited.

How did Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro meet?

The singer Rosalía met Rauw Alejandro in person at the 2019 Latin Grammy ceremony. From there they began to exchange various messages through social networks.

After that, they began dating privately and began a romance, which they only publicly confirmed in September 2021.