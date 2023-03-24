Romance, eroticism and sex. That is what the lyrics of the songs by RR are about, the group formed by Rosalía (Barcelona, ​​30 years old) and Rauw Alejandro (San Juan, Puerto Rico, 30 years old), as everyone knows, a sentimental couple for a few years. His first three songs (Kiss, Vampires and Promise) They can be heard from midnight on digital platforms. Apart from learning that his house, back in Miami, “smells of tobacco and melon”, we heard two songs with reggaeton bases with interesting sound inlays and a twisted, original bolero, with a surprising ending. Three pieces with little flamenco and that in the hands and voices of another duo would have overflowed with sugar, but in theirs they sound like a whole, well bound, always prioritizing the song and avoiding individual flair.

They call it a “project,” as if they were in their first CEO prep class. But this is music. The RR project, or rather RЯ, that the initials of Rosalía and Rauw are kissing in the logo that they have publicized. They say they’ve been working on them for the past year. Almost everything is known about Rosalía. Better said: it is known what she skillfully wants to show on her social networks, this kind of superheroine who appears in the TikTok window in front of millions of people to tell them that the world is changing and she knows which way the wind blows.

Rauw Alejandro is a few steps behind in terms of popularity. Her musical experience began when her parents divorced her and she left, at the age of 10, to live with her mother in Carolina, one of the most reggaeton neighborhoods in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico. “All the reggaeton players come from there, is the crib The first DJs and producers went to Carolina and a musical atmosphere was created. Now there are more recording studios than schools or sports parks”, he told this newspaper in 2021. It was difficult for Rauw to signify himself among the Puerto Rican musicians of his generation (Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Anuel AA, Myke Towers, 2, Jhay Cortez…) because one of his qualities was dancing, and it was not well seen that a reggaeton player moved as well as Michael Jackson. Although a little later than the others, he managed to transcend with a recording career, one album per year, in evolution: Aphrodisiac (2020), Vice versa (2021), where it is included his success Everything about you; and Saturn (2022).

As reported, RR’s songs tell a story, his own: “They are like phases of love. One has to do with the past, another with the present and another with the future.

So are the three songs, composed and written by the two and with the help in the production of Noah Goldstein, Dylan Patrice and El Zorro. At the moment they have only recorded video of Kiss:

Kiss. A piano melody introduces the theme. It can also be the next ringtone for a mobile brand. Immediately Rosalía’s voice sounds, her unmistakable sound to describe how much she longs for the cuddling of her partner. A leisurely reggaeton rhythm, sensual, wobbly Rauw Alejandro takes over to face the most Latin part; when she appears she returns the magic. “Smoke like you’re going to get kicked out for smoking. / And dance as I know a god would move when dancing. / And you kiss like you’ve always known how to kiss. / And nobody had to teach you, ”she sings the Catalan. A theme where the two adapt to the song and not, like many of the collaborations that saturate the Latin market, where each one seems to go by her side. Comment that the video is made up of a lot of homemade images where the couple express their love and have a great time, that’s what it’s all about. It ends with Rosalía wiping away her tears and saying: “Oh, my God, and all the mascara here runs. I love you”. And she kisses him. Attention lovers of society chronicles: she is carrying a small box in her hand that looks like it contains a ring.

Vampires. It all starts with a low sound of what looks like an organ keyboard that will play, insistent and hypnotic, throughout the song. That sound will lead the listener through a song where the first protagonist this time is Rauw Alejandro. They talk about the night, sex and fangs. “My gun doesn’t have a safety, it fires itself./ It’s from Barcelona, ​​but it’s in Carola. / She is not a follower, she is the wave ”, he sings and that each one draw their interpretations from her. It is the most disco song, to twerk, with disruptive phases, such as some explosive percussion and which includes a tongue twister from Rosalía’s house: “La que pica, spicy, wasabi. / I’m natural, wabisabi”.

Promise. RR’s best song A deconstructed bolero that would have fit perfectly in Motomami. A bolero-based theme full of noises and sound details that transform listening into an adventure. “I want to eat cherries with you and climb all the mountains. / Throw ourselves naked in the water and then sleep on the beach. / And dry your hair, and eat your face. / And even if time passes, I don’t forget anything, ”Rosalía sings to her lover. The final minute is superb. A saturated organ accompanies the flamenco voice of Rosalía (that Rosalía from The bad will), a percussion to the beat and a few final laughs from him, the turtledove laugh of love.

