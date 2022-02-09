Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro They have further cemented their relationship by making this expensive purchase. The interpreter of Saoko has bought a modernist mansion in Manresa, Barcelonawhich costs more than 2 million euros surprising thousands of followers.

After the Puerto Rican singer shared images on the Spanish birthday, they have become inseparable and it is daily to see how loving details are dedicated through their social networks, and they have even attended events together.

It is to be assured that the famous couple will not lack any comfort since this acquisition has amazing features.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro buy a mansion in Barcelona. Photo: Habitaclia

mansion details

The popular couple acquired this property that is considered an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC), having 3,815 square meters located in the center of the aforementioned Catalan town. It was built in 1905 and was designed by the famous architect Ignasi Oms i Ponsa.

One of the main attractions of the mansion is the enormous view of the Montserrat mountain and the vast fields of crops that it adjoins. In addition, the house has 8 suites, several bathrooms, a kitchen and two living rooms of more than 100 square meters, a giant pool, barbecue and an indoor Jacuzzi.

The previous owner states that this mansion is 117 years old and has required several renovations to bring it up to date with current trends. However, now it will be up to the artists to be able to adapt it while respecting the place of the chimneys, the stone vaults and the original cellar.

Rosalia’s Projects

The Catalan singer will release a new studio album on March 18, 2022, under the title “Motomami”, hoping to overcome the success of the previous album “El mal Querer”.

The singer posted some short clips of her upcoming songs through her Tiktok account. “Hentai” was one of them and the artist was a trend since her followers did not understand the lyrics of the song.

Rosalía premieres the song “Saoko” starting her new album “Motomami”. Photo: Instagram

However, a few days ago she released the premiere of her long-awaited song “Saoko”, with which she presents the album “Motomami”, on the cover, the singer poses totally naked and has gone viral due to the meaning that her fans give to the sounding song