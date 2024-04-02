Tuesday, April 2, 2024, 17:14











When Rosalía released her song 'Tuya', there were numerous speculations and theories that spoke about the person to whom the Catalan singer was dedicating the song. Some rumors that were confirmed this Tuesday by the protagonist and that speak of the love life that Rosalía maintained before having a relationship with Rauw Alejandro.

Hunter Schafer and Rosalía had a relationship for five months during 2019. The 'Euphoria' actress confirmed it this Tuesday in an interview in GQ magazine, where she reveals that “he had to meet her several times to realize the relationship and conclude that those were dates. But even if love did not prosper, to this day, he says, he maintains a friendship. “It's family no matter what.”