Since March 2019, the fans of Rosalía and Billie Eilish have been waiting for the musical collaboration between the artists, because so far only the Catalan had shared photos with the American while they were in the studio.

The wait is finally over, as the song will premiere this Thursday, January 21. The news was released thanks to the actress Hunter Schafer, a friend of the two singers, published the trailer for the second chapter of the Euphoria series, in which the collaboration sounds.

“Tell me if you miss me. Will forget“says the lyrics of the song in the small extract that can be heard along with Billie’s voice.

Minutes later, Rosalía and Billie Eilish announced on their Instagram accounts that their theme will be launched this Thursday, January 21, a day before the premiere of the episode of the HBO series. The song will be accompanied by a music video.

“You have been waiting for it. ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’ with Rosalía for Euphoria leaves this Thursday at 9 am, “wrote the Catalan.

Billie Eilish and Rosalía’s friendship

Two years ago, Rosalía shared a photo with Billie Eilish and wrote: “I can’t wait to finish our song. Sharing with you in the studio or watching you perform inspires me soo much. Love you B “.

In an interview for LOS40, the American singer expressed what she felt when she saw the Catalan on the stage of El Coachella:

“I remember watching his show and thinking, ‘After this, it doesn’t make sense for me to act.’ She knows it. After seeing her, I didn’t want to go on stage. It wasn’t worth it, ”he said.